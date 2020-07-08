Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean WYLDE. View Sign Death Notice



Jean Helen (nee Keats):

Formerly of Summerset, Trentham. On 7th July 2020, peacefully at Hutt Hospital. Aged 89 years. Cherished wife of Roger Noel Wylde. Mother and mother-in-law of Sue and Lew, Helen and Jonathan, David and Eve. Nana of Lindsay and Mel, Kim and Mel, Lee and Paul, Ardon and Alex. Loved Gran-nan. Sister and sister-in-law of Laurie, Judy and Peter. Best friend of Brenda. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated. Special thanks to Mr Tietjens and the GSG team at Hutt Hospital. A service for Jean will be held in Kingswood, cnr King & Cairo Sts, Upper Hutt, on Friday 10th July, 2020, at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation. All messages to "the Wylde family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.







WYLDE,Jean Helen (nee Keats):Formerly of Summerset, Trentham. On 7th July 2020, peacefully at Hutt Hospital. Aged 89 years. Cherished wife of Roger Noel Wylde. Mother and mother-in-law of Sue and Lew, Helen and Jonathan, David and Eve. Nana of Lindsay and Mel, Kim and Mel, Lee and Paul, Ardon and Alex. Loved Gran-nan. Sister and sister-in-law of Laurie, Judy and Peter. Best friend of Brenda. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated. Special thanks to Mr Tietjens and the GSG team at Hutt Hospital. A service for Jean will be held in Kingswood, cnr King & Cairo Sts, Upper Hutt, on Friday 10th July, 2020, at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation. All messages to "the Wylde family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt. Published in Dominion Post on July 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers