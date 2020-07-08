WYLDE,
Jean Helen (nee Keats):
Formerly of Summerset, Trentham. On 7th July 2020, peacefully at Hutt Hospital. Aged 89 years. Cherished wife of Roger Noel Wylde. Mother and mother-in-law of Sue and Lew, Helen and Jonathan, David and Eve. Nana of Lindsay and Mel, Kim and Mel, Lee and Paul, Ardon and Alex. Loved Gran-nan. Sister and sister-in-law of Laurie, Judy and Peter. Best friend of Brenda. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated. Special thanks to Mr Tietjens and the GSG team at Hutt Hospital. A service for Jean will be held in Kingswood, cnr King & Cairo Sts, Upper Hutt, on Friday 10th July, 2020, at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation. All messages to "the Wylde family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on July 8, 2020