On 21 March 2020 peacefully and gently at Wairarapa Village, with her family by her side, aged 82. Dearly loved wife of Murray for 60 years. Dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Andrea, Jan and Steve, Kimberley and Ross, Mike and Tara, and Tim. Loving Gran of Taine; Ryan, Cameron and Abby; Delaney; Daniel, Jodie and Ricki; Lucas, Josh and Sophie. Beloved Great Gran of Ryan, Jaxon and Lachie. Well loved by her brothers, her sister, her sisters-in-law and all the extended family. The family would like to thank the staff at Wairarapa Village for their care of Jean. Unfortunately, a service to celebrate Jean's life is not possible at this time, so a private cremation has taken place. The family will arrange a memorial service to honour Jean's life when that is again possible. We hope you will sit down and with a pot of tea and a piece of shortbread to toast Jean at home. Messages to the family may be left on





