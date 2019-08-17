STEVENSON, Jean Teresa:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 15th August 2019, at Aroha Care Centre, Lower Hutt. Loving sister to Louis Stevenson and the late Noel, Trevor, Laurie, Brian, Anne and Merle. Dearly loved Aunty Jean to Laurie, Anne, Keith, Kevin, Grant, James, Catherine, Cheryl, Danny and all their families. All communication to the Stevenson Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. A Service for Jean will be held in the Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive), Lower Hutt, on Tuesday 20th August 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 17, 2019