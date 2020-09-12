STEVENS, Jean Frances:
Peacefully at Bupa Fergusson Care Home on Wednesday, 9 September 2020. Beloved wife of Graham for 52 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Paula and Mike, Lisa and Andrew. Grandmother of Emma and James. Special thanks to the staff of Bupa Fergusson Care Home for their care and support of Jean. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made online at wellington.cancernz.org.nz Messages to the 'Stevens Family' may be left in Jean's tribute book at tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. Jean's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of St Joseph, 1 Pine Avenue, Upper Hutt, on Wednesday, 16 September, at 10.00am, thereafter interment at the Akatarawa Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 12, 2020