SLYFIELD, Jean:
Aged 98 years. Peacefully at Heretaunga Rest Home on 4 July 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eric. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Helen & Richard, and Vivienne & Simon. Loved grandmother of Elizabeth, Michael & Sasha, and Andrew & Lucia. Grateful thanks to the staff of Heretaunga Rest Home for their devoted care of Jean. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140 and St Margaret's Church Silverstream, phone 04 528 2113 to donate. A service to celebrate Jean's life will be held in St Margaret's Presbyterian Church, 4-6 Dunns Street, Silverstream, on Thursday 9 July 2020 at 1.30pm.
Published in Dominion Post on July 6, 2020