SHORE, Jean Binnie:
On 17th August 2019 at Kiri Te Kanawa Retirement Village, Gisborne. Our much loved Mum, Nana and great-Nana peacefully slipped away. Loved wife of the late Bill. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Gavin (McArthur), Alison and Bob (Tidd), and Carolyn. Loved Nana to Nathan; Ritchie and Gary; Daniel, Jason and Kieran, and eight great-grandchildren. A service will be held at Evans Chapel, Ormond Road, Gisborne, at 1.00pm on Tuesday 20 August, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 20, 2019