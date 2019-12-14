RUSHWORTH, Jean Margaret
(née Robertson):
On 13 December 2019. Special friend and wife of the late Reverend Jack Rushworth. A dearly loved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to John, Andrew, Awhina, and Annette and their partners, children and grandchildren. A Celebration and farewell for Jean will be held at St Stephen's Anglican Church, 23 Maunder St, Marton, on Monday, 16 December 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Feilding Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 14, 2019