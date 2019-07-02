NELSON, Jean Rosina:
Passed away peacefully with her daughter Dawn by her side on 29th June at Kandahar Home in Masterton. Aged 91 years. Wife of the late Wally Nelson formerly of Titahi Bay, Porirua. Mother of Greheme, Kenneth (dec), Athol, Tina and Dawn. Grandmother of many and great-grandmother of many more. Sister of George (dec), Bill (dec), Evelyn (dec), Lorna, Lois, Len. Much loved by her extended family and her friends. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Kandahar Home for the care and respect shown to mum. A service to celebrate Jean's life will be held at Gee and Hickton's Guardian Chapel, 6 Norrie Street, Porirua on Friday, 5th July at 1.00pm.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332. FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on July 2, 2019