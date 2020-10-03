MORRISON, Jean Grace:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 26 September 2020, aged 87. Dearly loved wife of the late Dr Bruce Morrison. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Mary and Billy, Robbie and Berit, and John and Jocelyn, and devoted grandmother of Alexander and Nicholas. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Margaret and John Renton, and the late Nancy Twhigg. A private cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 3, 2020