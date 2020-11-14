MEPSTED, Jean:
Passed away on 10 November 2020, aged 96. Loving and loved wife of Jim (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Rosemary and Keith. Grandmother and grandmother-in-law of Andrew and Kate, Simon and Nadine. Great-grandmother to Leo, Leanna, Renee and Fletcher. Thankfully released from suffering. Many thanks to the kind loving staff of both Malvina Major and, more latterly, those of Ward 5 Kenepuru Hospital who took care of Mum. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Wellington Free Ambulance - www.wfa.org.nz/. Jean's funeral service will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Bassett Road, Johnsonville, on 18 November 2020, at 12.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 14, 2020