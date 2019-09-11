McMULLAN,
Jean Patterson:
On 8 September 2019 in Blenheim, aged 97 years. Loved wife of the late Pat. Much loved mother of Jennifer, Christine and John. Proud grandmother of 4, great-grandmother of 3 and great-great-grandma in waiting. Messages to 2/65 Howick Road, Blenheim 7201. Thank you to everybody at Bethsaida Resthome for Mum's loving care over the past years and special thanks to the E.R. staff and doctors at Wairau Hospital. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cancer Society, c/- PO Box 233, Blenheim 7240 would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A funeral service conducted by Father Pat McIndoe for Jean will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Friday 13 September at 11.00am, followed by private cremation at the Cloudy Bay Crematorium.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 11, 2019