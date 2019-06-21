McLUSKIE, Jean:
Passed away peacefully on 16 June 2019, aged 89. Daughter of Alex and Eileen. Sister to Patricia, Robert, and Margaret (all deceased). Aunt of Kassie, Peter and Sharon, and great-aunt of Henare. She will be sadly missed. Messages to "the McLuskie family" c/- 306 Willis St, Wellington 6011. A service to celebrate Jean's life will be held at St Teresa's Church, Karori, on Tuesday 25 June 2019 at 1.00pm.
