LINER, Jean:
Born 22 August 1927, Northampton, England. Died peacefully on Tuesday, 3 September 2019, aged 92 years. Beloved wife for 71 years of the late Philip. Loved father of Adrian, and grandma of Barry and Vicky (UK). Dear friend of Ian and Peter. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Cathedral Choir of St Paul would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages can be sent c/- "The Liner family" 304/134 Burma Road, Johnsonville 6037. A funeral service for Jean will be held in the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, Corner Hill and Molesworth Streets, Thorndon, Wellington, on Wednesday, 18 September, commencing at 1.00pm, thereafter a private interment. Friends are invited to join the family for refreshments at Loaves and Fishes (adjacent to the Cathedral) from 11.30am prior to the funeral service.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 11, 2019