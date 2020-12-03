ISAAC, Jean Duncan:
Peacefully at Poneke House on 26 November 2020; in her 90th year. Loved mother of Alan and Shirley; mother-in-law of Mary and Bruce; short nan of Brad, Trent and Ryan; great grandma of Felix, Clara and Maddison. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated. Special thanks to the staff of Cashmere Heights and Poneke House (especially Reign) for their loving care. A private service followed by cremation has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 3, 2020