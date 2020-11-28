HOUSLEY, Jean:
(of Silverstream) Passed away peacefully at Hutt Hospital on 21 November 2020. Cherished wife of the late Donald Housley. Much loved mother of Jennifer and Geoffrey, caring grandmother to Tristan and Ashley and proud great-grandmother to Jack. Jean also leaves behind two lovely granddaughters in law, Kate and Liz and Jennifer's partner David. All messages to the Housley family c/- 15 Blue Mountains Road, Silverstream. A small family service was held for Jean last Friday. Thank you for those who attended and thank you also for the marvelous care of Jean and her family received at Hutt Hospital.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 28, 2020