Jean HOUSLEY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean HOUSLEY.
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
Cnr King and Cairo Street
Wellington, Wellington
045282331
Death Notice

HOUSLEY, Jean:
(of Silverstream) Passed away peacefully at Hutt Hospital on 21 November 2020. Cherished wife of the late Donald Housley. Much loved mother of Jennifer and Geoffrey, caring grandmother to Tristan and Ashley and proud great-grandmother to Jack. Jean also leaves behind two lovely granddaughters in law, Kate and Liz and Jennifer's partner David. All messages to the Housley family c/- 15 Blue Mountains Road, Silverstream. A small family service was held for Jean last Friday. Thank you for those who attended and thank you also for the marvelous care of Jean and her family received at Hutt Hospital.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.