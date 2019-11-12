Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean HEATH. View Sign Death Notice



HEATH, Jean Mary (Mollie):Passed away peacefully on Saturday 9th November 2019 at Aroha Care Centre, Lower Hutt. Aged 98. Much loved daughter of the late William & Jean McKenzie. Wife of the late Peter Heath. Sister and sister-in-law of Ngaire & Ian Darby, Elizabeth & Quentin Horne, and Ailsa & Ewen Christie. Much loved Aunt of John, David, Jocelyn, Richard (dec), Philippa, Alasdair, Ginny, and Fiona. Loved Great-Aunt and Great-Great-Aunt. Special thanks to Dr Hans Snoek, and the staff at Aroha Care Centre, Taita, for their loving care over the last 5.5 years. In lieu of flowers donations to the Lower Hutt Food Bank, PO Box 31172, Lower Hutt, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. All communication to the Heath Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040, or you may wish to leave a tribute on Mollies tribute page www.tributes.co.nz A Service for Mollie will be held at the Aroha Care Centre Chapel, 6 Cooper Street, Taita, Lower Hutt, on Saturday 16th November 2019 at 11.00am. Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

