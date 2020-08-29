FOY, Jean (Lee Kun Wing):
Surrounded by her family, she passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 26 August 2020, at Malvina Major, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of Charlie (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Les and Lesley, Colin and Karina, Stephan and Audrey, and Richard and Angela. Loving grandmother of Warwick & Angela, Robert, Natalie, Alex, Mike & Erica, Nicole, Lauren, Olivia, Laura, William and Lucy, and great-grandmother of Lachy. Thanks to Dr Shane Dunphy and to the Nurses, Carers and Staff, Malvina Major Retirement Village, for the wonderful care and support they gave to Jean over the years. In lieu of flowers donations to the Seyip Association of NZ Inc. would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for the Foy family may be sent C/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington. A celebration of Jean's life will be held at the Guardian Funeral Home Chapel, 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, on Wednesday, 2 September 2020, at 11.00am, followed by an interment at Makara Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions please inquire to [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 29, 2020