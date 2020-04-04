DOYLE, Jean Catherine:
Of Paraparaumu. Peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice on March 29, 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of Mark. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Marjorie (dec), Lesley and Kerry, and Alan. Loved grandmother of Jenni and Matt and great-grandmother of her great-grandchildren. A special thanks to the wonderful staff at Mary Potter Hospice whose care, help and understanding is much appreciated at this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Mary Potter Hospice would be greatly appreciated. In accordance with Jean's wishes, a private cremation has taken place.
Messages c/- 19a Dennis Taylor Court, Paraparaumu, 5032.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 4, 2020