DARBYSHIRE, Jean:
2.3.1949 - 12.10.2019
Jean passed away peacefully in her sleep at Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington, on Saturday 12 October 2019 after a fight with Motor Neuron Disease. Loved wife of the late Albert. Mother of Jane, stepmother of Paul and Mark, and grandmother of Rebecca, Sinead, Demi and Hannah. A huge thanks to the Mary Potter Hospice staff for making Jean comfortable in her final hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory to The Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at her service. Messages for Jean's family may be left in her online tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville. A Service to celebrate Jean's life will be held at The Guardian Funeral Home Chapel, 4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville, at 2.00pm on Monday 21st October 2019, and thereafter followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 19, 2019