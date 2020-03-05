COULSON,
Jean (nee Jensen):
Born in Featherston 4 February 1920 passed away peacefully in Carterton on 2 March 2020 in her 101st year. Loved wife of the Late Doug. Loved mother of Judith, Gordon, Brian, Wendy, Adrian, John and Gavin. A loved mother-in-law and nana to her 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Carter Court, 95-97 Pembroke Street, Carterton, or may be left at the Service. A celebration of Jean's life will be held in St Andrews Union Church, Featherston, on Monday 9 March 2020 at 10.30am followed by a private burial. Messages to the Coulson family, c/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or can be left on Jean's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 5, 2020