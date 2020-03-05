Jean COULSON (1920 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean COULSON.
Service Information
Richmond Funeral Home
10 Richmond Rd
Carterton, Wellington
063797616
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 a.m.
St Andrews Union Church
Featherston
View Map
Death Notice

COULSON,
Jean (nee Jensen):
Born in Featherston 4 February 1920 passed away peacefully in Carterton on 2 March 2020 in her 101st year. Loved wife of the Late Doug. Loved mother of Judith, Gordon, Brian, Wendy, Adrian, John and Gavin. A loved mother-in-law and nana to her 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Carter Court, 95-97 Pembroke Street, Carterton, or may be left at the Service. A celebration of Jean's life will be held in St Andrews Union Church, Featherston, on Monday 9 March 2020 at 10.30am followed by a private burial. Messages to the Coulson family, c/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or can be left on Jean's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.