CORDELL, Jean Anne:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Stuart and Sandra, Wesley and Garth Coleman, John and Leah. Treasured grandmother of Lucy, Brenna and Rose; Matthew and Shaun. Special great-grandmother of Hadley. A service to celebrate Jean's life will be held in St John the Baptist Church, High Street, Dannevirke, on Friday, January 3rd, 2020, at 1.30pm. All messages to "The Cordell Family", c/- PO Box 235, Dannevirke 4942.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 28, 2019