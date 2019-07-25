CLARE, Jean:
Passed away peacefully on 23rd July surrounded by family. Adored by late husband John and a much loved Mum of Nigel, Angela & Beverley. A loving Grandma of Danielle & Bryan, Adam, Claire & Dan, Ross & Kirsty, Jemma & Gary, Janine, Scott & Jenni. A proud Great-Grandma of Isla, Emme and Amelie. Loving family of Ian, Bridie, Jack, Katie & Tex, and a special friend to Elsie & Andrew, Sandra, Brent, Kate & James. Our heartfelt thanks to the amazing staff on ward 7 South at Wellington Hospital for making her so comfortable in her last days. A celebration of her life will be held at the Mana Cruising Club, Pascoe Ave, Mana, at 1.00pm on Friday 26th July.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332 FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on July 25, 2019