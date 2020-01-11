BROWN,
Jean Isobel (nee Menken):
Formerly of Pahiatua. On Thursday, January 9th 2020 (peacefully) at Whitby Rest Home. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray, much loved Mum of Bronwyn and Adam Green, stepmother of Beverly, Noel, Carol and Ross, cherished Nana of William and Samantha, loved sister of the late Andrew.
"Will always be remembered".
Special thanks to the staff at Whitby Rest Home for their loving and devoted care. Messages to Mrs B. Green, C/- P.O. Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Jean will be held in St Paul's Union Church, 12 Arthur Street, Pahiatua, on Wednesday, January 15th 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Mangatainoka Cemetery, Pahiatua.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 11, 2020