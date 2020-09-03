Jayne LILLEY

Guest Book
  • "OMG So Sorry to hear of the loss of Jayne. My thoughts are..."
  • "Please accept my deepest sympathy to Ngaire & family for..."
Service Information
Richmond Funeral Home
10 Richmond Rd
Carterton, Wellington
063797616
Service
Friday, Sep. 4, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Richmond Funeral Home
10 Richmond Rd
Carterton, Wellington
View Map
Death Notice

LILLEY, Jayne Allison:
On 31 August 2020, peacefully, surrounded by family. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Nicola (deceased), Dale and Crystal, and Blade. Loved Granny of Kadence and Taite. A much loved daughter of Ngaire; sister and sister-in-law of Sue and Steddy, Clynton and Candice and aunty. Special thanks to all the staff of Wharekaka for their care and compassion. Numbers are restricted to 100 due to COVID. A service for Jayne will be held in the Richmond Chapel, tomorrow (Friday) 4th September 2020 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Lilley family, C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743, or visit www.tributes.co.nz

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.