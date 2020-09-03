LILLEY, Jayne Allison:
On 31 August 2020, peacefully, surrounded by family. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Nicola (deceased), Dale and Crystal, and Blade. Loved Granny of Kadence and Taite. A much loved daughter of Ngaire; sister and sister-in-law of Sue and Steddy, Clynton and Candice and aunty. Special thanks to all the staff of Wharekaka for their care and compassion. Numbers are restricted to 100 due to COVID. A service for Jayne will be held in the Richmond Chapel, tomorrow (Friday) 4th September 2020 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Lilley family, C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743, or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 3, 2020