RATHOD, Jayantilal:
On 24th November 2019, peacefully died at the Te Hopai Home (84 years). Dearly loved husband of Lilavati. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Ajay, Pritam, Rosie, Sudhir, Heather and the late 'Milan'. Much loved grandfather of Sinitta, Larisha, Alicia, Brianna, Charlotte, Lilarose, Ella, and Couper. Special thanks to all the staff at Te Hopai Home and Hospital care. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation Charity would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Rathod family may be left in Jayantilal's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Jayantilal's funeral service will be held at the Bharat Bhavan Indian Culture Centre, 48 Kemp Street, Kilbirnie, Wellington, on Thursday 28th November 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a private family cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 27, 2019