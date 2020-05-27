SEWELL,
Jasper Robert (Bob):
Passed peacefully at Hutt Hospital on Monday 25 May 2020, aged 92 years, after a strong fight. Dearly loved husband of Jean (dec), and adored father of Janet and Pat, Peter and Katrine, grandfather of Michaela and Lindsay, David, Robert, and Michelle and Matthew, and great-grandfather of Sophie and Lincoln. Scientist, inventor, outdoor enthusiast, radio ham ZL2ASO, mountain radio service volunteer, he touched many people with his enthusiasm. The family gives huge thanks to the staff of Hutt Hospital, to carer Rosanna, and GP Drs Chris Wright and Naomi Dunwoodie, for their wonderful care. All communications to the Sewell Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt, or you may leave a tribute on Bob's tribute page, www.tributes.co.nz A funeral service to celebrate Dad's life is being held at Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive), Lower Hutt, on Friday 29 May 2020 at 1.00pm. Due to the Covid 19 regulations on mass gatherings, Bob's service will be live streamed for absent friends, please contact [email protected] for the link.
Published in Dominion Post on May 27, 2020