CAMBOURN, Jason John:
Of Whitby, recently at Wellington, taken too soon aged 49 years. Much loved son of Chris & Beth (Whitby), loved brother and brother-in-law of Vanessa & Roger Sercombe. Beloved father of Briana, and loved uncle to Keegan & Piper. The family wish to sincerely thank the Wellington community for their care and support, and special thanks to Detective Michael Tohill (Porirua Police) for his care and compassion. Floral tributes respectfully declined, but donations may be made to the NZ Mental Health Foundation https://events. mentalhealth.org.nz/donate. Due to the Covid restrictions the family are unable to have a public service at this stage and propose to hold a memorial service post Covid restrictions.
Published in Dominion Post on May 11, 2020