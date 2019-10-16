SWEETMAN, Jarrod:
Tragically taken on Friday 11 October 2019, aged 20 years. Very dearly loved son of Yvonne and Bryan, and best mate and brother to Darryn, and Dale. Sorely missed by all his family & his friends who we consider his second family. Jarrod's family is overwhelmed by the love and support received from his workmates at Paraparaumu Prenail. We will celebrate Jarrod's life in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Friday 18 October 2019 at 1pm.
Chur Bro
Kapiti Coast
Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 16, 2019