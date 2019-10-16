Jarrod SWEETMAN

Guest Book
  • "I'd only met Jarrod once through my son Kyle. But, so very..."
    - Elaine Gordon
Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Death Notice

SWEETMAN, Jarrod:
Tragically taken on Friday 11 October 2019, aged 20 years. Very dearly loved son of Yvonne and Bryan, and best mate and brother to Darryn, and Dale. Sorely missed by all his family & his friends who we consider his second family. Jarrod's family is overwhelmed by the love and support received from his workmates at Paraparaumu Prenail. We will celebrate Jarrod's life in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Friday 18 October 2019 at 1pm.
Chur Bro

Kapiti Coast
Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.