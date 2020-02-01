DENE, Janis Jessica (Jan)
(formerly Beasley) (nee Hill):
On 29th January, 2020 at Malvina Major Retirement Village, J'vlle, after a long struggle, aged 82. Dearly loved daughter of the late Daniel and Alice Hill. Adored mother of Bill and Carl Beasley and mother-in-law of Joanna and Joanna. Precious nana to Holly, Logan, Lachy, Georgia and Ben. Beloved wife of Donald Beasley, then Robin Dene. Thanks to all the staff at Malvina Major Retirement Village.
"There is only one happiness in this life,
to love and be loved."
Funeral service for Jan will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 5 Palmer Crescent, Heretaunga, Upper Hutt at 12.30pm on Wednesday 5th February. Messages can be sent to 027 504 2661 (Carl).
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332 FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 1, 2020