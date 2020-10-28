IWANICA, Janina:
On 25 October 2020 at St Joseph's Home of Compassion, aged 89 years. Loved wife of the late Kazimierz Iwanica and the late Michael Zagwojski. Loving mother of Sophie & Tim, Ted & Marg, Eddie & the late Bettie, and Richard & Bev (Australia). Loved Babcia of Keren & Sene, Jodi & Ellen, Natasha, Josh, Jake, Melissa, Rebecca and BJ & Sarah, and her great-grandchildren Dante, Dayna, Nixon, Pressley, Lucas, Reid, Jackson, and Kate. Special thanks to all the staff at St Joseph's Home of Compassion for all the love and care they gave to Mum. Janina's funeral service will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Thursday, 29 October 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 28, 2020