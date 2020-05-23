CONNER,
Dr Janina Dorothy (PhD):
Peacefully, after a brief illness at Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital, Perth, on Saturday 25 April 2020, aged 62 years. Beloved daughter of Don and Vera Conner (both dec). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Paul and Christine (dec), Craig and Terry. Loved aunty to Clive (dec). Many thanks to Janina's friends, Rae and David for their wonderful care and support. In lieu of flowers donations to the Motor Neurone Disease Association, New Zealand would be appreciated and can be made online at www.mnd.org.nz/help-us/donate/ A funeral service for Janina will be held in St Andrew's Anglican Church, Steyne Avenue, Plimmerton, on Wednesday 27 May 2020, commencing at 1.00pm, thereafter interment at Karori Cemetery. In light of restrictions, please RSVP by emailing [email protected] or
alternatively Janina's service will be livestreamed, and the link to join her service is: https://vimeo.com/event/4457 Messages can be placed in Janina's online tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to "The family of Dr Janina Conner" c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240.
Published in Dominion Post on May 23, 2020