SMITH, Janie Margaret:
Peacefully on Sunday, 29th December 2019, aged 47 years. Special daughter of Colin and Ngaire and loved sister of Madeline, Nicholas (Glasgow) and Jeremy (Jay). Messages to the family may be left in Janie's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Janie will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Friday, 3rd January 2020, at 2:00pm thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020