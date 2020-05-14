QUINN, Janice (Jan):
Suddenly at home on 11th May 2020. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Graham, Barbara & Henry, the late Marlene, Isabella & Graham, Colleen & Ian, the late David, Donna & Joe, and Robert. Loved by Trev. Much loved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"With us forever;
loved always."
Messages for the Quinn family may be left in Jan's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz, or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville 6037. A private family service will be held.
Published in Dominion Post on May 14, 2020