MELVILLE,
Janice Ruth (nee Finter):
On May 20, 2020, peacefully at her home, with family; aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife and the best mother, mother-in-law, Nan, sister and friend. Extremely missed and will remain in our memories until we meet again. Special thanks to Wellington Free Ambulance. Due to Covid restrictions a family service will be held for Janice, however this will be live streamed and friends can contact family or Gee & Hickton for the email link to view. Messages may be sent to "the Melville family", c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on May 22, 2020