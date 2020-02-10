KLEYNE, Janice Ruth (Jan):
Of Waikanae. Peacefully at Malvina Major Retirement Home on Friday 7 February 2020. Aged 76 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Ingrid & Gary Adams, and René & Kirsty. Loved Nana of Jamie, Corey, Joshua, Brooke, and Lucy. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Judy and the late Ross Hardie, and Maureen & Ray Dobbin. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance (www.wellingtonfreeambulance. org.nz) would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Jan's life will be held at St Michael's Anglican Church, Rangihiroa Street, Waikanae Beach, on Wednesday 12 February 2020 at 2.00pm, to be followed by private cremation. Messages can be placed online at www.heavenaddress.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 10, 2020