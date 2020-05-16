FERGUSON,

Janice Isobel (née Brialey):

On Tuesday, 12 May 2020, aged 83 years. Passed peacefully at home after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of the late Louis Ferguson and sister of Robert (Bob). Much loved mother of Chris and Jamie and mother-in-law of Hera. Treasured grandmother of Louis, Brialey and Karihi. A longstanding member of the Tawa Bowling Club, Tawalin Indoor Bowls Club, Tawa Blue Jays and Tawa Teals, and proud member of the 36ers who have sadly lost another of their number. An eco-burial service was held at Mãkara Cemetery in accordance with Jan's wishes. A memorial service for Jan will be held at Tawa Bowling Club at a later date, with further details to be advised.

Moe mai rã e kui.

Ka maumahara mãtou ki a koe mõ ãke tonu atu.

Messages may be sent to the family, c/- PO Box 38-100, Wellington Mail Centre, Lower Hutt 5045.



