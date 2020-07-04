Janice BUTTERFIELD

Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Lower Hutt
BUTTERFIELD,
Janice Beverley (nee Mullany):
On Friday 1 May 2020, passed away peacefully at Woburn Masonic Home. Much loved wife of the late Jim Butterfield. Sister to Alan (dec), Valerie, Jenny, Bob (dec) and John. Much loved Grandma and Great-Grandma to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A loving Aunt and Great-Aunt to all her nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A cherished and much loved friend of Cathy Butterfield.
A special lady, too many people's lives she touched with love and laughter and will be sadly missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Te Omanaga Hospice Trust, PO Box 30814, Lower Hutt 5040. All messages please address to the "Butterfield family" PO Box 30127, Lower Hutt 5040. A service for Janice will be held in Cornwall Manor, Cnr Cornwall St and Knights Rd, Lower Hutt, on Saturday 11 July at 1.30pm.

Published in Dominion Post on July 4, 2020
