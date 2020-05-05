Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice BUTTERFIELD. View Sign Death Notice



Janice Beverley (nee Mullany):

On Friday 1 May 2020, passed away peacefully at Woburn Masonic Home. Much loved wife of the late Jim Butterfield. Sister to Alan (dec), Valerie, Jenny, Bob (dec) and John. Much loved Grandma and Great-Grandma to all her Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. A loving Aunt and Great-Aunt to all her nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews. A cherished and much loved friend of Cathy Butterfield.

A special lady - many lives she touched with love and laughter and will be sadly missed by all.

A small ceremony will be held on Friday 8 May 2020 with a live stream for all of those of who cannot travel at this time. A memorial to celebrate Janice's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Te Omanaga Hospice Trust, PO Box 30814, Lower Hutt 5040. We would like to thank all the staff of Te Omanga Hospice and Woburn Masonic involved with Janice's care. All messages please address to "Butterfield family", PO Box 30127, Lower Hutt 5040.







Published in Dominion Post on May 5, 2020

