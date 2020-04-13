SUTTON, Janferie (Jan)

(née Harris):

On Saturday, April 11, 2020 peacefully at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village, in her 80th year. Dearly loved Mum of Philippa (Pip) and Allen, and treasured Grandma of Holly, Harry and Olivia Bullock & Elizabeth, Megan, Adam, Kieran and Gabrielle Sutton. Also a much loved sister and sister-in-law of Gill and the late Peter Bryant (Avonhead), Peter and Sue Harris (Waiau) & David and Margaret Harris (Halswell). Loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews.

A friend to all who will be remembered for her kindness and loving personality.

Sincere thanks to all those involved in Jan's care during her time at Anthony Wilding. Messages to the Sutton family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Due to lockdown, a private cremation without funeral will be held on Wednesday, April 15. A memorial service for Jan will be held later in the year. Details to be advised.





