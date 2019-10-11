KELLY, Janette Mary:
Passed away on 9 October 2019. Wife of Graham; mother of Joanna, Brian, Paul, Stephen and Simon. Mother-in-law of John, Vicky and Amy, and grandmother of 12 grandchildren. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Janette's life will be held in St Theresa's Catholic Church, 210 St Andrews Road, Plimmerton, on Monday, 14 October, at 11.30am, followed by burial at Whenua Tapu Cemetery. Very special thanks to the staff at the Dementia Unit at Village at the Park for their outstanding long-term care. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Wellington would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 39393, Lower Hutt.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332. FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019