Janette DALY

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals
cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street
Taradale
Death Notice

DALY,
Janette Marie Monica (Jan):
Peacefully on February 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Steve and Judy, Alan and Kirsty, and Karen and Lindsay. Cherished Nan Nan of Karleigh, Ella, Danielle, Ethan, and Cassie. A celebration of Jan's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Daly Family', PO Box 1, Clive, 4148.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 5, 2020
