BAIRD, Janette Alma (Jan):
On 27th January 2020 at Wairarapa Hospital. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of Robert. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Margot and Guy, and Jill. Loved Nana of Duncan and Emma, Lachie and Sarah, Anna and Tyla. Treasured Great-Nana of Jack, Troy, Grayson, Paige, Blake, Abby, Isla and Bria. A loved sister, aunty and friend to many. In accordance with Jan's wishes a private service has been held. Messages to the Baird Family C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or can be left on Jan's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 31, 2020