WEBB, Janet Margaret
(nee Barkwith):
Of Palmerston North. On Wednesday 11th September 2019, peacefully at Arohanui Hospice. Aged 70 years. Dearly loved wife of David. Very much loved Mum of Bruce and Rachael Nimon, Michael, Nigel and Helen. Cherished Nanjan of Max, Lily, Lucas and Evelyn. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Lynne Holden, Craig and Regine Barkwith, Vivian Clare and Roger Webb. Adored auntie to her many nieces and nephews. In lieu of floral tributes, a donation to the Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North, would be appreciated or may be left in the Chapel foyer. A memorial service to celebrate Janet's life will be held in the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Saturday 21st September 2019, at 11.00am. Guests are encouraged to wear colour at this celebration.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 14, 2019