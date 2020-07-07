WAREING,
Janet Eloise (Jan):
Passed away peacefully on 3 July 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Neil & Sharyn and Alison & William Shakespeare. Loved Nana Jan of Hannah, Alice, & Victoria and Kieran, Will & Emily. Fondly remembered youngest sister of Ailsa Cree (Sydney). The family wish to thank the staff at Summerset by The Ranges, Levin, for their loving care and compassionate support provided to Jan. A private cremation has been held but friends and family are invited to a memorial service and afternoon tea to share stories at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street East, Levin, on Thursday 9 July 2020 at 2pm.
Published in Dominion Post on July 7, 2020