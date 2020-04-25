PATON, Janet Dobie:
Nettie, dearly loved wife of the late John, passed away peacefully on 19 April 2020, in her 92nd year. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Janis and Vaughan Howarth, John and Jane Paton. Special Gran to Craig and Regina, Stewart, John and Chrissy, Jade and Jeremy. Great-Gran to Kayla, Ryan, Amelia, Joel and Alicia. Loved Aunt to her nieces and nephews. We would like to acknowledge the love, care and respect given to Nettie from her extended family at Charles Fleming Retirement Village.
'Mother Scotland'
has called her home.
A private family cremation has taken place. Messages may be sent to the Paton Family, 9 Aburoc Place, Paraparaumu Beach.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 25, 2020