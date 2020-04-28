GARTRELL,
Janet (nee Hood):
Passed away peacefully at Hopewell Hospice, Australia, on Saturday 18th April 2020. Aged 92 years. Beloved wife of Jim (dec) and Ern (dec). Devoted mother and mother-in-law to Philip and Susanne Hood and Gretchen and Robert Hitchins. Cherished Gran to James Hood and James, William and Laura Hitchins. A private family service will be held. Janet will be greatly missed by her family and friends but is now at peace and gardening once more. A celebration of Janet's life will be held once the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.
Published in The Dominion Post on Apr. 28, 2020