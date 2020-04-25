FULTON, Janet Barbara:
Passed away in Toronto, Canada on Thursday, December 26, 2019, aged 76. Dearly loved only daughter of the late Betty and Bert (Albert) Fulton of Miramar, Wellington and a dearly loved cousin of Anne, Judy, Kathleen and John. Janet attended Victoria University and then moved to Toronto where she gained a PhD at McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario. After gaining a further qualification she then worked for Polysar in the Patent Department. A memorial service was held in Canada on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Messages to [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 25, 2020