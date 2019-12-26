FINLAYSON,
Janet Constance:
Peacefully at Lansdowne Park, Masterton, aged 86 years, on 23rd December 2019. Loved wife of Henry (deceased), loved mother of Stewart, Simon (deceased), Fiona, and Craig. Grandmother of Vianee, Erica, Ben, Sophie, Alex, Jennifer, Jenna, and Zoë, and great-grandmother of Zayd. A funeral service for Janet will be held at The Village Chapel, 4-6 High Street, Masterton, on Sunday 29th December 2019, at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers Wairarapa may be left at the service. Messages for Janet's family may be sent to PO Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton 5842.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 26, 2019