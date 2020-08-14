FENWICKE,
Janet Beverley (Jannie)
(nee Russell):
1.12.1927 - 10.8.2020
Dearly loved wife of Richard. Adored mother and mother-in-law to Peter, Rosy and Julia; Jane and Simon. Cherished and much adored grandmother to Henry and Pippa, Edward, Matthew and Alex, Georgina, Josie, and Harry, and great-grandmother of Siena. A celebration of Jannie's life will be held in the Church of St George and St John, Domain Road, Whakatane, on Friday 14th August at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the Fenwicke Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane, or online at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 14, 2020