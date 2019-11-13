BRUCE,
Janet Claudia (nee Greer):
Passed on Friday, 8th November 2019, aged 86. Loved wife of the late Colin. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Gavin & Liz, Vanessa, Martyn & Megan. Loved Nana of Meagan, Andie, Maddie & Kahurangi. Loved sister of Shirley, the late Zita, Trevor & Alison. Messages to the "Bruce family" may be left in Janet's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington 6037. A private cremation was held as per Janet's wishes. A memorial to commemorate Janet's life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019